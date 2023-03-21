First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even though our Tuesday was cloudier we didn’t have that wind to take away from the mid 50s. We will see a few light rain showers fall from these clouds this evening and overnight. Most showers will be light and mainly I-94 southward. Lows stay mild in the upper 30s.

The clouds stick around for our Wednesday. We still reach the lower 50s. Another low pressure will pass just south of us but we are in the rain toward evening. Most of our rain will be overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Showers could be heavy at time Thursday morning. Even a rumble of thunder. We start to dry out Thursday afternoon and we might even see some late day sunshine. Highs again will be near 50 degrees. Friday has a north wind and that will mean a dry day but cooler back to the mid 40s.

Another active low pressure heads towards Southern Lower Michigan early Saturday with a mix of rain and snow. At times it may transition to all snow and give some areas a coating of snow. This pulls away late Saturday. It will be a windy day and lower 40s. Sunday is dry again with some sun and a quick recovery to the lower 50s. More rain with a mix of a few snowflakes are back on Monday. Told you it was an active pattern to end the week.

March 2012 Heat Wave

This week 11 years ago, we were nearing the end of one of the more impressive stretches of heat in any month for our area. Record high temperatures were set on eight out of nine days from March 14th through the 22nd, the only exception being March 18th (73°, still nearly 30° above normal). All of these days ranged in high temperature from 78° to 86°, the warmest of which came on today’s date in history, March 21st. While many enjoyed the incredible early season warmth, the following month of April brought several frosts and freezes that killed off any blooming trees of crops. The fruit industry in Michigan was hit particularly hard, suffering one of the worst crop losses on record thanks in large part to this event. You will notice that the record highs for Mid-Michigan locations for this week-and-a-half will almost all be from this stretch in 2012.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 21, 2023

Average High: 47º Average Low 27º

Lansing Record High: 86° 2012

Lansing Record Low: -11° 1875

Jackson Record High: 85º 2012

Jackson Record Low: 8º 1965

