Financial reality simulation prepares Perry High School students for independent living

PERRY, Mich. (WILX) - Credit union LAFCU has partnered with Perry High School on Tuesday to offer a one-hour financial reality fair to students.

The fair helped students understand budgeting, saving, and investing as well as how to financially transition into adulthood. Students were able to choose a career prior to the fair. They then made choices at the fair that simulate one month of independent living based on their annual salary and assigned credit score.

Students then visited a financial counselor after seeing their results and discussed ways to improve their financial future.

LAFCU Chief Marketing Officer Kelli Ellsworth Etchison said the event was important for students growing up.

”I think it’s really important that students learn early on so that they are setting themselves up for success and not actually getting into too much debt,” said Etchison.

The information event ended at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

