East Lansing reopening Northern Tail Dog Park

(MGN ONLINE)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local dog park in Mid-Michigan is reopening in April.

East Lansing announced the Northern Tail Dog Park is set to reopen on April 3 for the spring, summer, and fall seasons. The park is adjacent to the East Lansing Softball Complex and East Lansing Family Aquatic Center. The city said the park requires no charge for community members and daily hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for all seven days of the week.

If you are interested in bringing your dogs, you can learn more about the park on the East Lansing website.

