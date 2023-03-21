Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 5,989 new cases, 89 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 3,077,552 cases and 42,367 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has decreased this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,989 new cases of COVID and 89 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 856 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s average of 1,063 cases a day.



As of Tuesday, 673 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 670 hospitalized a week ago.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County17,13222179.2
Eaton County28,58243891.6
Ingham County68,23285069.4
Jackson County43,02660368.1
Shiawassee County17,71624267.5

