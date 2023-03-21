Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 5,989 new cases, 89 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has decreased this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,989 new cases of COVID and 89 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 856 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s average of 1,063 cases a day.

State totals now sit at 3,077,552 cases and 42,367 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 673 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 670 hospitalized a week ago.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 17,132 221 79.2 Eaton County 28,582 438 91.6 Ingham County 68,232 850 69.4 Jackson County 43,026 603 68.1 Shiawassee County 17,716 242 67.5

