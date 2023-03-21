Classes resume at Lansing Community College following cybersecurity threat

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students and staff are returning to class Tuesday at Lansing Community College after suspending classes due to a cybersecurity threat last week.

College officials say all passwords have been reset and returning students and staff must change their passwords in order to log in.

The investigation is still on going, but right now LCC says it’s safe to bring the college back online.

At this time, the college says there is no evidence that personal information was at risk. If during the investigation they discover personal information was accessed they will notify the individuals affected.

Students say not having access to course pages was unexpected and they’re ready to get back in the groove. Mikaila Orlowski, a LCC student explains “I’m ready to finish up my classes. You know summers coming up soon and I have a lot of fun classes this semester so I’m ready to get back into it.”

The college is working with the FBI, a cyber insurance response team and the Michigan Cyber Command Center to get to the source of the problem.

Starting Tuesday both campus and online classes will resume as well as campus activities.

