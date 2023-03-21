Boyfriend charged in Jackson school teacher’s death

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reports on social media that a man suspected of murdering his girlfriend was arraigned on murder charges.

Charles Richard Gamez was taken into custody Friday evening in connection to the death of his girlfriend Alyson Doulos, a Jackson Public Schools teacher.

Jackson High School painted a rock saying “in memory of Alyson Doulos” and said on social media “we invite our Viking family to sign the JHS rock in her honor.”

The sheriff’s office said Alyson Doulos’ family requested a welfare check Monday, March 13 and found her body at her home.

