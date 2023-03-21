Boyfriend charged in Jackson school teacher’s death

(JPS Jackson High School)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reports on social media that a man suspected of murdering his girlfriend was arraigned on murder charges.

Charles Richard Gamez was taken into custody Friday evening in connection to the death of his girlfriend Alyson Doulos, a Jackson Public Schools teacher.

Jackson High School painted a rock saying “in memory of Alyson Doulos” and said on social media “we invite our Viking family to sign the JHS rock in her honor.”

The sheriff’s office said Alyson Doulos’ family requested a welfare check Monday, March 13 and found her body at her home.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-96 crash in Ionia County
Officials: 150 vehicles involved in I-96 pileup, 16 individuals transported to hospital
Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
How much will it cost you to attend the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in New York?
Bayron Reyes-Escobar
Authorities seek Holland teen last seen in October
Famous Michigan train known for ‘The Polar Express’ stars in new movie

Latest News

Supreme Court rules for deaf Michigan student in education case
Increasing Clouds and 50s Highs Today
Rochelle Lawson
MSP report woman from Hillsdale County missing, endangered
Classes resume at Lansing Community College following cybersecurity threat