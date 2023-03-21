Addiction recovery center in Lansing loses funding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re driving down Old Lansing Road, you might pass by a small brown building. That building has about 26 men living in it right now, and they’re on the road to a cleaner future.

Pinnacle Recovery Services is a rehabilitation and recovery center for men living with addiction.

“When a person enters our program, they only have 90 days of sober living,” said co-owner Teresa Stokes.

Stokes said that’s not much time when you’re recovering from addiction, because on your first day in, you only have 89 days left. She said clients come in and need time to navigate life with structure. Some men are coming straight from homelessness or incarceration; many do not have the resources to support themselves.

For a few years, the program received a grant known as The Building Bridges Grant, which provided funding for transportation, food, sanitary products, and many other necessities.

One man in recovery, Eric Parsons, said without the resources that Pinnacle provided for him, he would not be five months sober.

“It’s changed my life totally - I did Methamphetamine for 30 years,” said Parsons as he reflected on his past. “They are all good people. There’s no one that wants anything from you except to help you.”

Parsons was very emotional when talking about his journey and voiced concerns about future clients. The loss of finding might impact their recovery success.

Damien Ward and Aaron Emerson are two men who work and volunteer at Pinnacle. Both men are recovered addicts who went through the programs themselves and they want the same success for new clients; clients like Michael Houle.

“I think a place like this deserves grants and funding because there’s actually staff here that work with you and hold you accountable,” said Houle who’s been with Pinnacle now for two weeks.

Now, Pinnacle is looking to the community to help and they say they are accepting whatever they can get.

If you are looking to donate money to their GoFundMe, click on this link: Pinnacle Recovery Services.

If you’re interested in donating other resources to Pinnacle Recovery Services, here are some items you can include:

Sanitary Products

Linens

Clothes

Furniture

Food

You can drop off any of the above items at their location, 3410 Old Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI 48917.

