Your Health: Freeze the pain away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Each day, 1 in 400 babies born will have a sunken chest deformity. While most of the defects are improved before the baby turns one, some become worse as the child grows.

Now, surgeons are using a breakthrough technique to freeze the pain away. Pectus excavatum, or sunken chest, is when a child’s breastbone literally sinks into their chest.

“It looks very dished,” explains Dr. Kristen Shipman, a pediatric surgeon at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Some children are born with it, for others, it appears before puberty. It can cause kids to have trouble breathing, a rapid heartbeat, and chest pain. It can also cause a heart murmur, fatigue, and dizziness.

“It can worsen with growth,” says Dr. Shipman.

Dr. Shipman says the surgery to correct it can be painful. But now, a new groundbreaking procedure is changing that.

“We’re able to freeze each intercostal nerve that runs underneath the rib on both sides.”

Cryo nerve block uses a probe cooled to -60° C to deaden the nerves that transmit the pain signals.

“We use two incisions along the lower ribs and we can put a camera into the chest on the left side and watch us freeze each one of those nerve bundles underneath the rib,” Dr. Shipman says.

Injuring the nerves without permanently damaging them.

“That nerve will repair itself and regrow where it was frozen,” says Dr. Shipman.

There’s less pain immediately following the surgery, the nerve block last for four to six months, eliminating the need for pain medication, and gives these kids a way to look and feel normal faster.

Cryo nerve block is not only being used in surgeries for sunken chests but also to reduce pain for cancer patients.

