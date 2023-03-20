Your Health: Device designed to alleviate heart pressure

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diastolic heart failure happens when the left ventricle, or the pumping chamber of a person’s heart, becomes stiff, and blood can’t flow from the heart into the lungs. Now, for the first time, doctors are testing a tiny device designed to relieve the pressure and give patients back their lives.

These days, doing yardwork makes Cecil Hamilton happy because until very recently, this was impossible.

“My legs hurt all the time,” he recalls. “I was constantly out of breath.”

Hamilton had diastolic heart failure or DHF. The pumping chamber of his heart was stiff.

“You can imagine it as the heart becomes more of a copper pipe than a water balloon,” says Dr. Scott Lilly, an interventional cardiologist.

Hamilton was hospitalized regularly for years, but a visit from the oldest of his eight grandchildren strengthened his resolve to get healthy.

“She was scared to death,” he recalls. “I said, ‘Then, I gotta do something. I don’t know what, but something. I don’t want to see that look in my granddaughter’s eyes again.’”

Hamilton’s doctors asked him to take part in a randomized trial of a new device. In some patients, doctors threaded a catheter through the leg into the heart to create a small path between the upper chambers. Then doctors implanted the dime-sized device called an interatrial shunt.

“That valve allows the blood to go from the left side to the right side,” said Dr. Lilly. “Presumptively reduces the amount of congestion in the lungs.”

While Hamilton didn’t know for sure that he received the device, he could breathe better as soon as he woke up.

“Three, four days afterward, I knew that I had it because I could tell a difference,” Hamilton said.

He’s now back to driving a bus for Ohio State’s sports teams, bowling with his grandchildren, and getting his yard ready for another spring season.

“I love being with my grandchildren!” Hamilton says.

A phase three clinical trial is underway to confirm earlier findings that showed patients improved with the device, and then the Food and Drug Administration will consider it for approval.

