Your Health: Catching cancer with artificial intelligence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the United States in both men and women; 127,000 people will die from it this year.

It’s often caught in a later stage but when doctors detect it early, it can be cured. Researchers are now looking at a program using artificial intelligence to catch the tiniest cancers that might be easy to miss.

Steven Porter is his family’s historian, curating old photos and tracing his roots on genealogy websites. Porter says there’s no history of cancer in his family but as a former smoker, his doctor advised him to get screened.

“In 2022, I went and that’s when they found the solid nodule,” he said. “They took enough of it during the biopsy that they knew they had it all.”

Porter knows he’s lucky and he’s in the minority. Only 6% of all Americans eligible for lung cancer screening with a low-dose CT scan get it done. Now, there’s a new program to detect tiny lung spots or nodules that might otherwise go undetected. Ohio State University researchers and clinicians have created a system to evaluate all CT scans, not just those of lung cancer patients.

“If they’ve had a heart attack if they’ve had a motor vehicle or accident,” explains Dr. Jasleen Pannu, an interventional pulmonologist. “If they’ve had pneumonia and they undergo a CT scan.”

The team uses automated natural language processing tools – artificial intelligence – to evaluate written radiology reports.

“If there is a radiologist that has reported a lung nodule of a certain size, these can be flagged and followed up,” Dr. Pannu said.

Dr. Pannu explains that when nodules are detected unexpectedly, the patient’s c-t scan is further evaluated so they won’t fall through the cracks.

Steven Porter’s screening was scheduled but either way, he knows the importance of catching the cancer early.

“I was feeling fine,” he said. “I wouldn’t have gone, and next year, it may have been too late.”

Dr. Pannu says at Ohio State alone 1,000 new, early-stage cancers could be caught by screening lung nodules found unexpectedly.

