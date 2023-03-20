Your Health: Benefits of brain stimulation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deep brain stimulation is a type of therapy that delivers small pulses of electricity to the brain. It’s been approved for use in movement disorders. Now, scientists are looking at the benefits of brain stimulation to improve memory, mental health, and dozens of other conditions.

With deep brain stimulation, surgeons implant a small wire in the brain. A separate device directs small pulses of electricity into the affected areas. Patients with Parkinson’s and essential tremors can use a remote to control the strength of the signals. Now, researchers are studying brain stimulation for the treatment of mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), as well as drug and alcohol addiction, obesity, and chronic pain.

“Immediately after stimulation, we see a change in brain activity and we see improvement in symptoms,” said Flavio Frohlich, director of the Carolina Center for Neurostimulation.

Frohlich and colleagues use a technique called TACS, or transcranial alternating current stimulation, a weak, alternating pulse.

“The beauty of the type of stimulation that we’re studying is essentially we’re learning to speak the language of the brain,” said Frohlich. “Meaning we can treat potentially different disease states by adjusting the stimulation to match the specific changes in those brains.”

In a new study of seniors, researchers at Boston University say participants who received low-dose electrical pulses through the scalp for four days, did better on memory tests, and those benefits lasted at least a month. Studying the benefits of brain stimulation on hard-to-treat conditions,

The Boston University researchers say the results of their study are early but could have big implications for treating patients with memory and cognition problems.

