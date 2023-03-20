What the Tech: Hidden cameras

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are few things scarier than staying at a vacation rental and finding a hidden camera somewhere. It happens, and many renters will never know because they never saw the camera. Security cameras are getting smaller and can be hidden just about anywhere.

Most security cameras look like cameras. If you see one of these in a rental property you can bet the owner is checking in on you. The scary thing is some security cameras look nothing like a camera.

For under $50, anyone can buy security cameras hidden in phone chargers, alarm clocks, and cameras that are so small you can hide them anywhere. I picked up a hidden camera in a fake smoke detector. The homeowner can log onto an app on their phone and stream video from the camera live or save it as a recording.

So how do you spot them? Can you spot them?

First: check outlets. Where are those plugs going? Many cameras require electricity, so follow the cords. Check baskets, houseplants, and bookshelves.

For battery-operated cameras, turn off the lights and turn on the flashlight on your phone to scan the room. A camera lens will create a reflection. You might even see the light showing it’s on.

Check any alarm clocks and smoke detectors.

If a smoke detector is over the bed or in a bathroom, take it down and open the cover. Replace it if you don’t find anything unusual. There are hidden camera detector apps.

But I’ve found mixed results. Hidden Camera detector never found the Wi-Fi network to search, but it does scan shelves looking for camera lenses. I found some on my bookshelf.

Airbnb does allow property owners to install security cameras in common areas like living rooms and kitchens, but they’re required to disclose that to renters. Cameras are not allowed in private areas like bedrooms and bathrooms. If you find one, contact the police and then the agency you’re renting from.

While Airbnb allows for indoor security cameras, Vrbo expressly forbids home and condo owners from placing any recording device inside the property. Outdoor and doorbell cameras are permitted.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.