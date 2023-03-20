Warmer Monday kicks off Spring and MSU marches on
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday marks the first day of spring and First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has just how mild of a Monday it will be. Plus News 10 Today’s Seth Wells joins the Now Desk with a look at the day’s top trending headlines.
- Warmer temperatures to welcome Spring
- Michigan State heading to Sweet Sixteen after 69-60 win over Marquette
- Lansing Catholic Cougars win Division 2 Girls Basketball state title
- Dozens hold walkout at Michigan State University to honor shooting victims
ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 20, 2023
- Average High: 46º Average Low 27º
- Lansing Record High: 83° 2012
- Lansing Record Low: -12° 1885
- Jackson Record High: 81º 2012
- Jackson Record Low: 8º 1923
