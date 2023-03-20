Suicide survivor speaks in mental health forum at Jackson College

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Students were invited to a mental health forum to hear from a suicide survivor at Bert Walker Hall.

The community came together at Jackson College on Monday for a Mental Health Forum. Organizers from the forum said they set up the discussion as a way for students to find ways to deal with mental health issues, especially after the Michigan State University mass shooting on Feb. 13.

The event was called United For Hope and Health.

The forum was led by a suicide survivor Darryll Stinson who is a Jackson native, entrepreneur, and pastor who shared his stories. He was a Division 1 athlete who organizers said knows what it’s like to battle mental illness while still having to produce results. Six experts from the community also spoke at the panel.

