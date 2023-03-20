Staudt on Sports LIVE: Spartans march on to NYC
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports co-director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with a recap of the Michigan State University Spartans’ 69-60 victory over Marquette in Columbus, the girls’ high school state champions are crowned, we preview the boys’ high school matchups in East Lansing this weekend, and Michigan hockey moves on to the NCAA mens’ ice hockey championship, and more.
