Spring-like weather arrives right on schedule and what’s on Studio 10

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first day of spring brings mild weather along with it. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details. Plus Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk with a look at what’s on Studio 10.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 20, 2023

  • Average High: 46º Average Low 27º
  • Lansing Record High: 83° 2012
  • Lansing Record Low: -12° 1885
  • Jackson Record High: 81º 2012
  • Jackson Record Low: 8º 1923

