Spartans women’s gymnastics to face California in NCAA opening round

By Fred Heumann
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s gymnastics team gathered Monday to watch the NCAA pairings show where the Spartans learned they are a #10 seed in the Pittsburgh Regional for the opening round.  

The Spartans will face #7 seed, California, on the University of Pittsburgh campus on Friday, March 31.

MSU is one of seven Big 10 teams that made the 36-team NCAA field. 

Competition begins on March 29 and the NCAA Championships will be held April 13-15 in Forth Worth, Texas.  

MSU was the co-regular season Big 10 champion this season, the first Big 10 Championship in gymnastics in the school’s history.

