Setting kids up for success in Delhi Township

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The month of March is Reading Month which is a time to get excited about reading.

To help improve reading skills, Midway Early Learning Center worked with students as young as six weeks old. They told News 10 that teaching kids at a young age better prepares them for K-12 schooling. The Early Learning Center helps children start learning how to read by working with letters. For the month of March, the school has mystery readers come to visit students and read different books.

Principal Heather Crandall said the COVID-19 Pandemic was a tricky time for students and they’re trying to bounce back.

“Children may not have had access to the libraries or to get different books and to have access to those materials so what we have started doing here is finding out what the families need and we help provide that,” said Crandall.

All students learn at different paces. When students come to Midway Early Learning Center, teachers find out what students already know and help build upon those skills. To help families get their kids on track, Midway Early Learning Center offers literacy nights where families learn what they can do at home to help their children succeed.

