Olivet College graduate charged with attempted murder after baseball game shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Olivet College graduate has been charged with attempted murder after reportedly shooting an Olivet College baseball player in Ohio.

Franklin J. Grayson was arrested in Ohio Friday night after a baseball game at Muskingum University, about 70 miles east of Columbus. Police said he shot the player after the game when he returned to the dugout to get something he forgot.

The player was hospitalized after he was shot three times, but has since been released from the hospital.

Olivet College said there is no indication that Grayson and the victim knew each other.

Grayson was charged with one count of attempted murder with a firearm and one count of felonious assault with a firearm. If convicted, he could face up to 14 years in prison.

He remains in custody at the Muskingum County Jail in Ohio.

