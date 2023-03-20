Officials: 150 vehicles involved in I-96 pileup, 16 individuals transported to hospital

Saturday’s pileup near Portland shut down the interstate for several hours.
I-96 crash in Ionia County
I-96 crash in Ionia County(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police have provided an update to the massive pileup that happened late Saturday afternoon on I-96 near Portland. MSP’s Sixth District on Twitter said 150 vehicles were involved with 84 of them suffering damage. State Police also say that 16 individuals were transported to the hospital, but luckily none of the injuries are considered serious.

Church of the Nazarene opened up Saturday evening as a warming center and a place for family reunification for those impacted by the crash.

Saturday’s pileup shut down the interstate for several hours and it finally reopened to traffic late Saturday night.

