Monday marks the first day of spring and Oberon Day!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spring has sprung and beer lovers are ready to get a taste of the season.

Monday was Oberon Day in Michigan and several stores and bars will begin to serve the drink to people in the state.

The popular summer wheat ale is made at Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo, and the beer is only available at certain times of the year.

Bell’s Brewery was started by Larry Bell in the early 1980′s as a homebrew supply shop. According to Bell’s Brewery, the first brewed Oberon Ale came out in 1992 and became an annual celebration of friends, and the approach of warmer weather.

You can learn more about the history of Bell’s Brewing Company and Oberon on the company’s website.

