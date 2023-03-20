Michigan man faces 50 years behind bars in sexual conduct case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was sentenced to 50 years behind bars for sexually assaulting an underage girl.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said on Monday that John Digiacomo, 59, of Clio is accused of assaults that took place in Tuscola, Genesee, and Saginaw Counties between 2014 and 2015.

Nessel said, “sexual assaults are serious offenses, and my office will not shy away from holding these predators accountable for their actions.”

Digiacomo was a tow truck driver and the neighbor to a victim in 2014. Nessel said according to court records, Digiacomo provided her with narcotics and threatened to kill her and her family when she attempted to stop the sexual assaults.

Digiacomo is facing several charges across two Michigan counties according to Nessel:

In Tuscola County;

Count 1 : Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) 1st degree, 18.75-60 years served consecutive with;

Count 2 : CSC 1st Degree - 18.75-60 years served consecutively with Count 1;

Count 3 : CSC 2nd Degree, 10-15 years served consecutively with Counts 1 and 2;

Counts 4 and 5: CSC 3rd Degree, 10-15 years served concurrently;

Count 6 : CSC 4th Degree, 16 months-2 years served concurrently; and,

Counts 7-9: 3 counts of felony firearm, 2 years served consecutive to counts 1,2, and 3 (with credit for approximately 505 days).

In Genesee County;

Four counts of first-degree CSC, felonies punishable by life in prison;

One count of second-degree CSC, a felony punishable by 15 years in prison;

Four counts of third-degree CSC, felonies punishable by 15 years in prison;

One count of fourth-degree CSC, a high court misdemeanor punishable by two years and/or a $500 fine;

One count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony punishable by four years and/or a $2,000 fine; and

One count of felony firearm, a felony punishable by two years consecutively with and preceding any term of imprisonment imposed for the felony or attempted felony conviction.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.