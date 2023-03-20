Lions re-sign kicker Michael Badgley and safety C.J. Moore

The Detroit Lions have signed offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and re-signed kicker Michael Badgley and safety C
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and re-signed kicker Michael Badgley and safety C.J. Moore.

The Lions announced the moves on Monday, following up a busy opening week in free agency for the franchise.

Detroit drafted Glasgow out of Michigan in 2016 and he started 58 games over four seasons. He signed with Denver as a free agent in 2020 and started 33 games with the Broncos.

Badgley made 20 of 24 field goals in 12 games for the Lions last season, providing desperately needed stability at the position. Moore has played in 56 games, including one start, in Detroit since making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

