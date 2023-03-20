Lansing Community College back online after cyberthreat

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College is back online according to the school.

The college announced on Sunday that all passwords had been reset and that returning students and staff must change their passwords to be able to log in.

The school had closed classes Thursday and Friday due to the threat. The school said they were working with the FBI, a cyber insurance response team, and the Michigan Cyber Command Center.

The college said that all scheduled clinicals will continue on Monday.

All classes and activities on and off campus will continue on Tuesday, March 21.

The update can be found here on their website.

