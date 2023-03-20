Jenna’s Journey to be a Journeywomen

By Nicole Buchmann
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This month Studio 10 and Lansing Community College is celebrating women in manufacturing.

Today we are spotlighting Jenna McFarland.

She’s an LCC alumni who’s journey to be a Journeywoman and part of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 333 started off in a unique way.

Check out in the video on how LCC prepared her for the jobs and work she does everyday.

For more information on LCC:

