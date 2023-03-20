Jackson County Sheriff’s sergeant reunites stranded, blind man with family following scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A sergeant with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond the call of duty over the weekend when he bought a bus ticket for a blind man who had been scammed and robbed of his belongings.

According to authorities, Sgt. Tom Freeman had made contact with a blind man who was no longer able to stay at a hotel due to a lack of money. The man had reportedly traveled from Arkansas to Jackson under a false promise and was left to fend for himself after having all his belonging stolen.

When Freeman met with the man, he found he had not eaten in two days, had no money or phone, but had family in Lima, Ohio, who could help him.

The sheriff’s office said Freeman used his own money to purchase the man food, water and a bus ticket to Lima. He also made sure that the bus driver, who was a retired police officer, would look after the man until he reached Lima.

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said Freeman’s actions exemplify the dedication and service the sheriff’s office to its community.

