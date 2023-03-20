How much will it cost you to attend the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in New York?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re planning to travel to New York City to watch the Michigan State Spartans play in the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, be prepared to spend a lot of money. The journey to Madison Square Garden can be expensive, even before considering accommodation and food expenses.

According to recent reports, the cheapest round-trip flight from Lansing to New York City for the entire weekend is currently priced at $487. However, if you travel from Detroit, the flight cost could be reduced to around $150, though this would involve additional expenses as you’d have to drive to Detroit and leave your car there.

Another option is to drive to New York City, which will take over 10 hours and involve potential construction delays and other issues. Additionally, accommodation costs in New York City are high, with a minimum of $150 per night, and food expenses can add up quickly, with an average of $50 per day.

If you also plan to attend the tournament games, an all-session ticket to Madison Square Garden could cost $537, bringing the total weekend expenses to over $1,000, without considering travel expenses.

Traveling to New York City for the NCAA Sweet 16 can be a costly affair, but for die-hard fans of the Michigan State Spartans, the experience could be priceless.

