Grand River Avenue construction slows traffic due to lane closures

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers are taking it slow on Grand River Avenue on Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed the outer lanes of Grand River Avenue in both directions from Marsh and Park Lake roads. MDOT will only close those lanes when work is actively scheduled. These intermittent closures are expected to last until Aug. 18. One lane will be open at all times on east and westbound Grand River.

The closures are part of MDOT’s plans to upgrade CATA bus stops and replace sidewalk ramps to help people with disabilities.

Before you commute, make sure to check out the News 10 Traffic Map.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.