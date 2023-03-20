Grand River Avenue construction slows traffic due to lane closures

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers are taking it slow on Grand River Avenue on Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed the outer lanes of Grand River Avenue in both directions from Marsh and Park Lake roads. MDOT will only close those lanes when work is actively scheduled. These intermittent closures are expected to last until Aug. 18. One lane will be open at all times on east and westbound Grand River.

The closures are part of MDOT’s plans to upgrade CATA bus stops and replace sidewalk ramps to help people with disabilities.

Before you commute, make sure to check out the News 10 Traffic Map.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famous Michigan train known for ‘The Polar Express’ stars in new movie
Officials respond to 50+ car pileup on I-96 near Portland
Southbound lanes of I-69 closed due to accident
Lansing man recovering after shooting himself while holstering gun
What is going on with Delta Crossings?

Latest News

Bayron Reyes-Escobar
Authorities seek Holland teen last seen in October
News 10 Sports co-director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with a recap of the Michigan State...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Spartans march on to NYC
Suicide survivor speaks in mental health forum at Jackson College
Michigan man faces 50 years behind bars in sexual conduct case