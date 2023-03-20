Gov. Whitmer to speak at Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency 10 year anniversary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel will be speaking at the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) celebration of 10 years of service to veterans and their families.

“More than a half million men and women in Michigan have served in the armed forces selflessly and deserve unfettered access to quality education and training opportunities, good-paying jobs and affordable health care and mental health services,” Whitmer said.

The MVAA started operations on March 20, 2013, two months after being signed into existence by executive order as the central coordinating agency for the state’s 550,000-plus veterans, Michigan National Guard members and Reservists. The MVAA connects Michigan’s former service members to their earned benefits in health care, education, employment and other quality of life areas.

The MVAA has handled more than 150,000 cases for veterans through its 1-800-MICH-VET call center and distributed millions of dollars in emergency aid.

MVAA Director Adam Hollier said the agency is aggressively addressing the factors that can lead to veteran suicide, as well as supporting veteran spouses and dependents and partnering with other veteran-centric organizations to broaden services.

“When we talk about serving veterans, we’re talking about supporting veterans in all facets of their lives. We’re talking about serving veterans’ spouses and their children. The MVAA is committed to supporting our veteran families every step of the way,” Hollier said. “Our former service members served and sacrificed for their country and deserve these benefits. It’s not a handout and it’s not a hand up. It’s simply getting the benefits and resources they earned for their service.”

“At the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, we are guided by one fundamental promise: that those who are serving or have honorably served our state and nation are members for life,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the DMVA.

Andrea Norton, an Air Force veteran who works for the Saginaw VA Medical Center’s Suicide Prevention Team, has collaborated with the MVAA for years. Norton was one of the women veterans featured in the MVAA’s She is A Veteran outreach campaign, which has resonated with thousands of former service members across Michigan.

“I am probably MVAA’s biggest cheerleader, so much so that people sometimes think I work for them,” Norton said. “But we all need to cheer each other on and break down agency silos. I have developed impactful relationships with numerous colleagues at MVAA, and through these relationships and having a dedicated community engagement role, we have all been able to work collaboratively to strengthen the work we all do to support veterans. No one agency can nor should do it alone; we all have a role to play. Each VA hospital has its own multi-county catchment area, but MVAA covers the entire state. With a statewide reach and the 1-800-MICH-VET resource hotline, it makes sense that MVAA would be a connector for anyone working in the veteran advocacy space.”

