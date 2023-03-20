First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Temperatures will creep up today with highs in the mid 50s. Plan on high temperatures in the low to mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday, too. Cooler air returns with high temperatures in the 30s Friday and Saturday.

A mix of clouds and sun are expected across the area today. You will notice today that the wind will not be as strong as the past few days. Tonight and Wednesday we will be under the clouds with just the chance of a stray shower or two passing through the area. The chance of rain will climb for Wednesday night and Thursday. Friday looks to be a dry day with partly cloudy skies. We have a storm to watch for Friday night into Saturday morning that could bring a rain/snow mix to the area along with gusty winds.

March 2012 Heat Wave

This week 11 years ago, we were nearing the end of one of the more impressive stretches of heat in any month for our area. Record high temperatures were set on eight out of nine days from March 14th through the 22nd, the only exception being March 18th (73°, still nearly 30° above normal). All of these days ranged in high temperature from 78° to 86°, the warmest of which came on March 21st. While many enjoyed the incredible early season warmth, the following month of April brought several frosts and freezes that killed off any blooming trees of crops. The fruit industry in Michigan was hit particularly hard, suffering one of the worst crop losses on record thanks in large part to this event. You will notice that the record highs for Mid-Michigan locations for this week-and-a-half will almost all be from this stretch in 2012.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 21, 2023

Average High: 47º Average Low 27º

Lansing Record High: 86° 2012

Lansing Record Low: -11° 1875

Jackson Record High: 85º 2012

Jackson Record Low: 8º 1965

