Dozens hold walkout at Michigan State University to honor shooting victims

By Sarah Marilyn and Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of Michigan State University students held a walkout to honor the victims and memorialize the students impacted by the deadly mass shooting on Feb. 13.

It was an emotional Sunday for Hannah Greenspan and Kirin Krafthefer as they walked with their classmates through Demonstration Field. Kirin said the goal was not to let the tragedy that happened on campus be forgotten.

“Our motivating factor was to give voice to 50,000 people who may still be processing and may still not have the support system to speak their story too,” said Krafthefer. “We wanted to give them that support system.”

Students were also given index cards to write their emotions or share their stories. Michigan State student Logan Deal said that campus has started to feel more normal after coming home from spring break.

“It was definitely, as for everyone, very difficult at first dealing with everything,” said Deal. “Right now all the teachers that I have at least are getting back into the swing of things of getting back to normalcy. It feels good getting back into the swing of things. It’s kind of reminiscent to me of how things got better healed after COVID.”

Counseling and support animals were in attendance helping students to process their emotions.

