Customs agents confiscate six illegal Giant African Snails at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (WILX) - Customs agents at Detroit Metro Airport seized a potentially dangerous shipment on Friday.

According to officials, six illegal Giant African Snails were discovered alive in the luggage of a passenger who had just arrived in Detroit from Ghana. These highly invasive creatures are known to carry a parasite called rat lungworm that can lead to meningitis in humans.

They can also cause significant damage due to their appetite, consuming more than 500 kinds of plants and will even eat plaster and stucco off of a home. It can produce about 1,200 eggs in a single year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has called the Giant African Snail “one of the most damaging snails in the world.”

Customs officials remind travelers to be aware of what they bring with them when traveling from other countries. The smuggling of illegal plants and animals can have serious consequences, including the spread of disease and environmental destruction.

Travelers are urged to check CBP’s current regulations before bringing wildlife items into the country.

Anyone caught smuggling these invasive species can face hefty fines and even criminal charges.

