Authorities seek Holland teen last seen in October

HOLLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI and Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy from Holland.

According to authorities, Bayron Reyes-Escobar was reported missing Oct. 24, 2022. He stands 5 feet, one inch tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Bayron Reyes-Escobar or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sherrif’s Office at 800-249-0911.

