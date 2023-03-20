Authorities seek Holland teen last seen in October
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI and Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy from Holland.
According to authorities, Bayron Reyes-Escobar was reported missing Oct. 24, 2022. He stands 5 feet, one inch tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
Anyone who has seen Bayron Reyes-Escobar or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sherrif’s Office at 800-249-0911.
