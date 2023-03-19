Michigan State heading to Sweet Sixteen after 69-60 win over Marquette

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WILX) - Tom Izzo now holds another record with the most NCAA Tournament wins over a higher seed.

His 7-seeded Spartans’ 69-60 win over Marquette propelled his team to the Sweet Sixteen, where his team will take on #3 Kansas State.

Both teams got into foul trouble early, but Mady Sissoko, who played with four fouls late, played some stellar defense down the stretch.

Tyson Walker led the Spartans with 23 points, and Jory Hauser helped his current team over his former team with ten rebounds.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.