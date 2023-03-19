Lansing man recovering after shooting himself while holstering gun

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man accidentally shot himself while trying to holster his handgun.

Close to midnight on Saturday, Lansing Police were called to a house on West Jolly near Waverly Road. According to authorities, a man accidentally shot himself while holstering a handgun at his home. Police said he was able to go to his mother’s house, which was close by, where his mom called for help.

Lansing Police said it is unknown what the condition of the man is but they said he had non-life-threatening injuries.

