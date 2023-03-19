Lansing Catholic Cougars win Division 2 Girls Basketball state title

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The last time the Cougars won a state title in girls’ basketball, the school had the word “Central” in their name.

Lansing Catholic now has a State Title under their “new” school name, after beating Frankenmuth 43-29 at the Breslin Center for the Division 2 crown.

The Cougars took a 24-7 lead at the halftime break, thanks to a Leah Richards running 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Eagles started playing some better defense in the second half.

Lansing Catholic beat Frankenmuth 74-42 in early February.

This is a developing story. Stay with WILX for updates.

