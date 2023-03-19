Lansing Catholic Cougars win Division 2 Girls Basketball state title

It’s their first state title since 1995
Lansing Catholic Basketball head coach Kacee Reid congratulates her team after they beat West...
Lansing Catholic Basketball head coach Kacee Reid congratulates her team after they beat West Catholic 59-41 in the State semifinals(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The last time the Cougars won a state title in girls’ basketball, the school had the word “Central” in their name.

Lansing Catholic now has a State Title under their “new” school name, after beating Frankenmuth 43-29 at the Breslin Center for the Division 2 crown.

The Cougars took a 24-7 lead at the halftime break, thanks to a Leah Richards running 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Eagles started playing some better defense in the second half.

Lansing Catholic beat Frankenmuth 74-42 in early February.

This is a developing story. Stay with WILX for updates.

