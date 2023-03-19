First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spring arrives at 5:24 P.M. today and we will have a Spring feeling in the air with high temperatures today in the mid to upper 40s. We will continue with a bit of a breeze today, so it may not feel quite as warm as what the thermometer says this afternoon. After lows tonight in the low 30s high temperatures climb to the low to mid 50s Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures will be back in the 40s for Friday.

Today will start off with plenty of sunshine. This afternoon we should gradually see the cloud cover start to roll in across the area. Tonight and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy. We have just a small chance of a sprinkle or two of rain popping up tonight or Tuesday morning. Rain showers are expected on and off Wednesday through Thursday. The rain may end as a few snowflakes Thursday night. Friday is expected to be a mostly cloudy day. We have the chance of snow showers Friday night into early Saturday.

March 2012 Heat Wave

This week 11 years ago, we were in the middle of one of the more impressive stretches of heat in any month for our area. Record high temperatures were set on eight out of nine days from March 14th through the 22nd, the only exception being March 18th (73°, still nearly 30° above normal). All of these days ranged in high temperature from 78° to 86°, the warmest of which came on March 21st. While many enjoyed the incredible early season warmth, the following month of April brought several frosts and freezes that killed off any blooming trees of crops. The fruit industry in Michigan was hit particularly hard, suffering one of the worst crop losses on record thanks in large part to this event. You will notice that the record highs for Mid-Michigan locations for the next week-and-a-half will almost all be from this stretch in 2012.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 20, 2023

Average High: 46º Average Low 27º

Lansing Record High: 83° 2012

Lansing Record Low: -12° 1885

Jackson Record High: 81º 2012

Jackson Record Low: 8º 1923

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.