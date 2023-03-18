Earthquake in Ecuador kills at least 1, causes wide damage

A strong earthquake was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, which...
A strong earthquake was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, which anchors a metro area of over 3 million people.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press and GONZALO SOLANO
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A strong earthquake shook the region around Ecuador’s second-largest city on Saturday, killing at least one person, damaging homes and buildings, and sending panicked residents into the streets.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 in the country’s coastal Guayas region. It was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, which anchors a metro area of over 3 million people.

The South American country’s emergency response agency, the Risk Management Secretariat, reported one person died in the Andean community of Cuenca. The victim was a passenger in a vehicle trapped under the rubble of a house.

In Guayaquil, about 170 miles (270 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Quito, authorities reported cracks on buildings and homes, as well as some collapsed walls. Authorities ordered the closure of three vehicular tunnels.

Videos shared on social media show people gathered on the streets of Guayaquil and nearby communities. People reported objects falling inside their homes.

A pier sank in the city of Machala. The earthquake was also felt in northern Peru.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing restaurant makes its way back to national TV
Christopher Anthony
Michigan State Police apprehend man wanted on multiple felony warrants
LCC to resume some classes next week, online classes paused indefinitely
East Lansing erupts in celebration after Spartans’ NCAA tournament win
East Lansing principal resigns amid investigation into fake doctorate degree

Latest News

Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots around Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half...
March Madness: Brackets in tatters as 2nd round begins
Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for...
Trooper fired for violating rules, accepting cash while on duty, officials say
Both south and northbound lanes of I-69 closed due to accident
Police are still looking for the driver who shot at this car overnight Friday, killing a...
5-year-old dies, 2 children hospitalized after Arizona shooting