Olivet baseball player released from hospital after gun incident at Muskingum University

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - A member of the Olivet College baseball team is out of the hospital after an incident on Friday.

The Olivet College Facebook page posted that a member of the team returned to the dugout to retrieve a forgotten personal item after their game with Ohio college Muskingum University. While doing so, the college said an incident occurred involving a person with a gun. The student-athlete was injured and then taken to the hospital and later released into the care of their parents.

Olivet College said the person with the gun is in custody.

“The rest of the team is safe, spent the night safely at their hotel, and is now returning to Olivet,” said Olivet in a statement.

The scheduled games for Saturday and Sunday have been canceled and the college said they are talking with the student-athlete and their parents to help with support.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.