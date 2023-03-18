Olivet baseball player released from hospital after gun incident at Muskingum University

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - A member of the Olivet College baseball team is out of the hospital after an incident on Friday.

The Olivet College Facebook page posted that a member of the team returned to the dugout to retrieve a forgotten personal item after their game with Ohio college Muskingum University. While doing so, the college said an incident occurred involving a person with a gun. The student-athlete was injured and then taken to the hospital and later released into the care of their parents.

Olivet College said the person with the gun is in custody.

“The rest of the team is safe, spent the night safely at their hotel, and is now returning to Olivet,” said Olivet in a statement.

The scheduled games for Saturday and Sunday have been canceled and the college said they are talking with the student-athlete and their parents to help with support.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing restaurant makes its way back to national TV
Christopher Anthony
Michigan State Police apprehend man wanted on multiple felony warrants
LCC to resume some classes next week, online classes paused indefinitely
East Lansing erupts in celebration after Spartans’ NCAA tournament win
East Lansing principal resigns amid investigation into fake doctorate degree

Latest News

Cold, windy and snowy to begin the weekend
Michigan State Police warn against drunk driving over St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Michigan State Police warn against drunk driving over St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn against drunk driving over St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed MSU student held on $1M bond
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed MSU student held on $1M bond