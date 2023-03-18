Officials respond to 50+ car pileup on I-96 near Portland

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are on the scene of a 50+ car pileup on I-96 near Portland. According to Michigan State Police, the crash was reported on Eastbound I-96 near Portland in Ionia County and preliminary numbers say there could be as many as 50-100 vehicles involved.

As of 5:40 p.m. both EB and WB I-96 were shut down near Portland due to this large vehicle crash. Officials are asking that you avoid the area.

Michigan State Police say white out conditions were reported prior to the accident and injuries were sustained in the crash but the severity of those injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this story with the latest information. Stay with News 10 for the latest.

