Michigan State Police warn against drunk driving over St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bars across East Lansing opened early on St. Patrick’s Day, serving up drinks to patrons celebrating the occasion.

However, with people spending the whole day drinking, Michigan State Police have been keeping a close eye on the roads for drunk drivers.

Lt. Rene Gonzalez, the First District Public Information Officer, said that State Police were targeting safe driving practices such as no seatbelts, speeding, and drunk driving.

Gonzalez said Michigan State Police troopers are trained to spot drunk drivers. For them, it’s as easy as seeing someone speeding, swerving in and out of their lane, not using a blinker or forgetting to turn on their headlights. These are all things that put themselves and others at risk.

“I know state police they’re probably going to arrest up to 10, 15, 20 drunk drivers, but that could be throughout the state,” Gonzalez said. The post here in Lansing, they’re probably going to get about five or six.

Those caught driving while intoxicated face serious penalties, including arrest, 93 days in jail for a first offense, fines, and increased insurance premiums. Gonzalez encouraged celebrating safely and reminded people that if they were going to drink, not to drive and if they were going to drive, not to drink.

Michigan State Police want people to celebrate but to be smart and not take unnecessary risks. Instead, they should call a friend, use a designated driver, or take a taxi or Uber.

AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive.

More: Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

