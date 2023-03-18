Lansing Catholic dominates second half over West Catholic in state semifinal win

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a little mix of everything: Some great shooting, some even better defense and all in all just a Lansing Catholic Cougar team that wanted it more than the West Catholic Falcons, the team expected to move on to the Division 2 final.

But the Cougars outscored the Falcons 45-21 in the second half for a 59-41 win over West Catholic to head to the state finals.

“I think we knew that we could win each game and we’re kind of the underdogs and we like that,” said Junior Anna Richards, who scored 25 points. “That gives us some motivation and we just continue to work hard throughout the whole game. We play as a team and really strivers on that and we just really focus on trusting each other and playing good defense.”

“We’re always the underdog,” said Senior Hannah Pricco. “Everyone overlooks us. So I just think like just the motivation and just knowing that we can do it. We’ve done it before.

“Our biggest message is you’re in it,” said Head Coach Kacee Reid. “They can compete with this team and and they buy into that, they’re very confident in themselves in each other. And so it was just reiterating that message that you belong here and let’s start fighting now.”

It’ll be the quickest turnaround of the season for the Cougars in less than 24 hours, they will be back on the court at the Breslin center taking on Frankenmuth.

“Tonight we’ll be able to celebrate,” said Richards, “but tomorrow morning we have to focus on the next game knowing that we can win but we have to play our game and play as a team.”

The game Lansing Catholic and Frankenmuth is the nightcap in East Lansing; tip off is at 6:15 on Saturday.

