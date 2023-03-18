Crash fugitive returned to Michigan, held on $1m bail

A woman accused of fleeing to Thailand after killing a Michigan State University student in a hit-and-run crash has been returned to Michigan and is being held on $1 million bail
Mar. 18, 2023
A woman accused of fleeing to Thailand after killing a Michigan State University student in a hit-and-run crash has been returned to Michigan and is being held on $1 million bail, authorities said Friday.

Investigators believe Tubtim “Sue” Howson struck 22-year-old Benjamin Kable as he was walking on an Oakland County road before dawn on Jan 1. Kable was home for the holidays.

Howson, 57, is a dual U.S. and Taiwanese citizen and left Michigan for Bangkok on Jan. 3. Authorities in Thailand took her into custody there. She was returned to the U.S. in February and held in San Francisco.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s office said in a statement Friday that Howson was returned to Michigan on Wednesday. She was arraigned Friday in Oakland County on a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and ordered held on $1 million bond. If she posts bond she would have to surrender her passport and driver’s license and would not be permitted to leave her home except for court appearances.

Howson has been working and living in Michigan with her family and two children for more than 20 years, authorities have said.

