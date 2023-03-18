Cooper Rush re-signs with Cowboys

He’s boasting a good record for Dallas
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) tosses the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) tosses the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) closes in during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DALLAS (WILX) - Former Lansing Catholic quarterback Cooper Rush is back in Dallas.

The backup signal caller signed a two year deal worth $5 million and another $1.25 million in bonuses.

Rush is 5-1 for Dallas, helping fill in for an oft-injured Dak Prescott, and has shown some value with America’s Team.

