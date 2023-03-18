Cooper Rush re-signs with Cowboys

DALLAS (WILX) - Former Lansing Catholic quarterback Cooper Rush is back in Dallas.

The backup signal caller signed a two year deal worth $5 million and another $1.25 million in bonuses.

Rush is 5-1 for Dallas, helping fill in for an oft-injured Dak Prescott, and has shown some value with America’s Team.

