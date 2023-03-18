Both south and northbound lanes of I-69 closed due to accident

EATON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of I-69 is closed due to a large accident in Eaton County.

Eaton County officials said on Saturday that the north and southbound lanes of I-69 were shut down due to a large crash just north of Lansing Street.

If you plan on traveling this way, it is recommended you avoid the area.

News 10 will update you when we find more information.

