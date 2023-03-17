What is going on with Delta Crossings?

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - After a year-long hiatus due to legal setbacks, construction at Delta Crossings is one step closer to getting back on track.

Completion of the development at Delta Crossings has been long awaited. The project will bring in tax revenue, jobs, and most importantly hope for Delta Township and the community.

Delphine Hanna shops frequently at Delta Crossings and said bringing new business to the township is just what the area needs.

“We’ll be able to shop locally, we don’t have to go take our money to Grand Rapids or Ann Arbor or Novi, we can just keep it right here in the community,” Hanna said. “Only reason why I’m staying here basically is because of the development. It’s safe around here and I just love it.”

The project will bring in new things like restaurants and hotels.

“There’s a lot of things that have always been in the plan and that plan hasn’t changed,” said Kris Krystovski.

Krystovski is the original developer on the project and he said he’s excited to be back in the driver’s seat.

“I made a promise to the Delta Township, Eaton County, the contractors. I made a commitment to them that I will see and get this development done and that was the plan and I’m excited to be able to have the opportunity now,” said Krystovski.

Krystovski said this time around his team is in a much better position to move forward with the project.

“Anything could happen you know I can promise but I’ll be rest assured there will be a lot of preemptive measures to make sure that this doesn’t happen again,” said Krystovski.

Although time was lost, Krystovski said he hopes to have the project completed as soon as possible. Keeping his promise to the community.

As of now, Krystovski’s ability to begin construction is still up in the air due to a new appeal filed in the Michigan Court of Appeals. Delta Township’s City Manager said that he hopes that all legal issues get resolved and the township can focus on getting the development completed.

