Suspect in hit-and-run that killed MSU student held on $1M bond

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland Township woman accused in a New Year’s Day hit-and-run that killed a Michigan State University student is being held on $1 million bond.

Tubtim “Sue” Howson was charged Friday with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death. She reportedly fled to Thailand after the crash that killed 22-year-old Benjamin Kable.

She returned to Michigan Thursday.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Howson is “a flight risk to the extreme.”

If she posts bond, Howson would be required to surrender her passport, and driver’s license, wear an electronic tether, and would not be permitted to leave her home for any reason other than to appear in court.

