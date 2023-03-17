Spartans March on

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WILX) - The Spartans have prevailed.

Michigan State University defeated the University of Southern California Trojans 72-62 to advance to the round of 32 remaining teams in the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

Tom Izzo and the Spartans will next face the winner of the matchup between #2 Marquette (28-6) and #15 Vermont (23-10). Tip-off between the Golden Eagles and the Catamounts is at 2:45 p.m., also in Columbus, on Friday.

News 10 Sports’ Joey Ellis is at Nationwide Arena and will have the latest on-air, online, and on all streaming platforms.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.