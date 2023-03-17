Spartans March on

The Spartans have prevailed 72-62 over the USC Trojans
Michigan State will be playing in their 25th straight NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.
Michigan State will be playing in their 25th straight NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WILX) - The Spartans have prevailed.

Michigan State University defeated the University of Southern California Trojans 72-62 to advance to the round of 32 remaining teams in the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

Tom Izzo and the Spartans will next face the winner of the matchup between #2 Marquette (28-6) and #15 Vermont (23-10). Tip-off between the Golden Eagles and the Catamounts is at 2:45 p.m., also in Columbus, on Friday.

News 10 Sports’ Joey Ellis is at Nationwide Arena and will have the latest on-air, online, and on all streaming platforms.

