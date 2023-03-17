Schools Rule: Donley Elementary students create art inspired by influential women

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Donley Elementary second and third graders in East Lansing combined art with a lesson on influential women in history.

Inspired by local artist Shawna Morton, the students created portraits of women like Rosa Parks, Kamala Harris and Eugenie Clark. Morton created trading cards of influential women for Women’s History Month, and the students couldn’t wait to learn more.

Art teacher Amy Miros was impressed with her student’s work, with each piece unique in its own way.

“Some of them took a more realistic approach,” Miros said. “Some of them were more cartoonish.”

The students’ artwork will be displayed at Impression 5 Science Center in East Lansing throughout March.

