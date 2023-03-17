Oldest animal at zoo, Mr. Pickles, becomes first-time father at 90 years old

Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise and the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, is a father for...
Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise and the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, is a father for the first time.(Houston Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - The oldest animal at the Houston Zoo is a first-time father.

Officials with the zoo said Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise, has become a proud dad for the first time after three radiated eggs recently hatched.

According to the zoo, Mr. Pickles has been at the zoo for 36 years with his companion, Mrs. Pickles, since 1996.

The new tortoise babies are named Dill, Gherkin and Jalapeno. They will remain behind the scenes until big enough to join their parents.

Zookeepers said the new hatchlings came as a surprise with them spotting Mrs. Pickles laying the eggs during closing time.

According to the zoo staff, they had to move the eggs to a safe spot because the soil isn’t hospitable for Madagascar native tortoises and the eggs were unlikely to hatch on their own.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anthony
Michigan State Police apprehend man wanted on multiple felony warrants
Lansing restaurant makes its way back to national TV
Michigan gun reform legislation passes Senate
Katherine Villarreal
Missing 34-year-old Lansing woman located
East Lansing principal resigns amid investigation into fake doctorate degree

Latest News

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Schools Rule: Donley Elementary students create art inspired by influential women
A group helps Ukrainians reunite with their children taken to Russia. (CNN, TELEGRAM/ARTEK,...
Ukraine: Reuniting parents with children taken to Russia
Schools Rule: Donley Elementary students create art inspired by influential women
Schools Rule: Donley Elementary students create art inspired by influential women
Meeting in the White House Oval Office, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar...
LIVE: Biden cheers for Irish bonds, unity on St. Patrick’s Day